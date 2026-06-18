Role Model announces US tour

Role Model performs at Museum of Modern Art on June 03, 2025 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MoMA)

Role Model has announced a U.S. tour.

The headlining outing kicks off Sept. 9 in Bend, Oregon, and will wrap up Oct. 18 in Berkeley, California.

Presales begin June 24 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on June 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit HeyRoleModel.com.

Role Model will be touring in support of his upcoming album, Chuck Timely & The Hourglass, which is due out Aug. 7. Lead single "High Hopes 3000" is out now.

Chuck Timely & The Hourglass follows 2024's Kansas Anymore. The deluxe version spawned Role Model's breakout hit, "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out."

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