Role Model confirms his real-life 'Sally' is Dakota Johnson, explains Taylor Swift wedding absence

They've been linked since late 2025, but now Role Model — the name that Tucker Pillsbury records under — has confirmed that he and Dakota Johnson are dating. However, that doesn't mean he was eager to put her on his latest album.

Speaking with NYLON magazine, Role Model talks about Johnson appearing on the album, Chuck Timely & the Hourglass, which is coming out Aug. 7. On the song "Love I You," the two have a spoken-word conversation in which Role Model says, "Hey, I think you're perfect." "You say that to everyone," Johnson replies. "K, well, is it working?" he says. "Yeah, but don't tell anyone," she answers.

Role Model tells NYLON he always wanted a woman on the song, but didn't even think of his girlfriend as an option. "I had a lot of names to pick from for that, and then Dakota came to the studio one day, and [my guitarist and producer] was like, 'Why don't you do it?'" he says.

“I was like, ‘Stop! We’re not mixing work and relationships. She was like, ‘I’ll do it,’ and stood right up and got in the booth and knocked it out better than we could have imagined," he notes. "So I was like, OK, if she’s down — I mean, that’s an amazing cameo.”

But Role Model was not with Dakota when she attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding last month in New York City. He tells NYLON, "I couldn't go. I was busy in the middle of an album rollout, but it looked amazing."

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