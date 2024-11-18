Rosé says Taylor Swift gave her advice on being a solo artist: 'She is literally the coolest'

When BLACKPINK member Rosé decided to launch her solo career, she needed some advice — so she went straight to the world's most successful solo artist, Taylor Swift.

Chatting to i-D magazine, Rosé says she met Taylor when Taylor's producer Jack Antonoff hosted a hangout at a New York City recording studio. "I told her I'm such a huge fan and I just had some questions. As soon as she met me, she's like 'Spill, let me help you out,'" she recalls.

"She gave me her experiences and was so ready to help me. She gave me her number and she's like, 'Let me know if you have any questions.' Who does that? Like, you're Taylor Swift!"

Rosé says she was "really grateful" for the advice because at the time, "I was drowning a little." And Taylor came through, she says, telling her "make sure to take care of this, this and this – like, logistics."

"She was trying to protect me. Me becoming solo, being independent, it’s not an easy thing," she continues. "There are a lot of things I should be careful with, and she gave me a rundown on all the things I have to look out for. That was the coolest part – she’s killed it in the game, and she was kind enough to walk me through.”

"She is literally the coolest, and she’s such a girl’s girl," the K-pop star raves.

Thanks to the runaway success of "APT," her collab with Bruno Mars, Rosé may have to put Taylor's advice into practice sooner rather than later.

"I just didn’t know that everyone would jump on it so quickly after the release, because we teased it so last-minute," she says. "I’ve been very overwhelmed with all the love, and I’m very grateful.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.