Sabrina Carpenter celebrates third anniversary of 'emails i can't send'

ABC/John Argueta
By Andrea Tuccillo

Sabrina Carpenter is celebrating the three-year anniversary of her album emails i can't send.

"3 years of my dear emails," she wrote on Instagram. "This album means so much to me and was the gateway to many special moments I couldn't see ahead. I will never take this chapter for granted and what it taught me and how much closer it brought me to each and every one of you."

“Thanks to those of you who sing along,” she added. “I love you forever!”

As a gift to fans, Sabrina announced that the deluxe version of the album is now available on vinyl. In addition to songs like "Nonsense," "Fast Times" and "Vicious," the deluxe album features four extra tracks, including "Feather."

Sabrina will be releasing her new album Man's Best Friend – the follow-up to 2024's Short 'n Sweet – on Aug. 29.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!