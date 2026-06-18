Sabrina Carpenter gets 5-year restraining order against alleged stalker

A judge has granted Sabrina Carpenter a restraining order against a man who has repeatedly shown up at her home and who, in May, allegedly attempted to force his way in.

The order bars William Applegate, 31, from contacting the singer, her sister Sarah Carpenter and her sister's significant other, George Smith, who both live with her, for five years. The order is set to expire June 17, 2031, according to documents obtained by ABC News.

According to the order, Applegate cannot "contact" Sabrina Carpenter, Sarah Carpenter or George Smith, and is prohibited from "disturbing their peace." In addition, he must stay 100 yards away from them, their home, their workplace and their vehicles. If he doesn't obey, he faces a possible fine of up to $1,000, a possible one-year jail sentence or both.

According to The Associated Press, Applegate appeared at the hearing on Wednesday in LA and said that he and Sabrina Carpenter were part of a classified military program that required them to "be together as soon as possible" for "national and global security." He also stated that he'd be "more than willing" to stay away from Sabrina Carpenter if she told him herself. She was not present.

As previously reported, the "Espresso" artist, 27, filed a civil harassment restraining order on May 29 against Applegate. In her declaration, she alleged that he went to her Los Angeles home on May 23 "unannounced and uninvited" and "physically grabbed the lever of my front door and forcefully pushed it down, actively trying to force his way inside my home without any invitation, permission, or consent whatsoever."

Detective Peter Doomanis, of the Los Angeles Police Department, wrote that Sabrina Carpenter was "in genuine fear for her personal safety" at the time of the incident. Applegate was released after his May 23 arrest, and returned to Sabrina Carpenter's home on May 24 and May 25, according to the singer's private security guards in court docs.

Hasan Brown, a private security guard for Sabrina Carpenter, wrote in a separate declaration that he had noticed Applegate's vehicle parked in the vicinity of her home on multiple prior occasions beginning sometime after April 19 through at least May 25, "with the vehicle progressively parking in closer proximity" to the singer's residence over time.

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