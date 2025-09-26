Sabrina Carpenter gives Kevin Bacon the 'best cover of the year' award

Sabrina Carpenter is now just one degree from Kevin Bacon -- because he's covered one of her songs.

Bacon, who's also a musician, posted a video of himself standing in a pen on a farm, playing the guitar while surrounded by animals -- mostly pigs -- and singing Sabrina's new song "When Did You Get Hot?" from her album Man's Best Friend.

He changed some of the lyrics, though: Instead of "Sabrina, don't you know Devin?/ and I was like 'Huh'" he sings, "I said I'm Bacon/ You must be Kevin/ and I was like, 'Huh?'"

And instead of "Take me to naked Twister back at your place/ baby baby mm, it's thickening the plot," he sings, "Take me to pigs in the blanket back on the farm/ Piggy piggy, you're thickening the plot/ When did you get hot?"

Bacon captioned the video, "We're big fans of @sabrinacarpenter here on the farm!" Sabrina replied in the comments, "the vibes on the farm are immaculate."

On her Instagram Story, Sabrina reposted the video and wrote, "least expected but best cover of the year award!!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.