Sabrina Carpenter goes day drinking with Seth Meyers, 'Muppet Show' special gets airdate

If you've ever wanted to hear Sabrina Carpenter attempt to imitate a walrus, we've got the video for you.

Sabrina was the latest participant in Seth Meyers' popular Late Night "Day Drinking" segment. The two begin by hitting up a bar and immediately chugging a beer. They then take turns asking each other questions; if either doesn't want to tell the truth, they have to take a sip from an enormous bowl of Long Island Iced Tea.

When Seth asks who inspired her song "Manchild," Sabrina promptly takes a sip. When she asks Seth what her worst sketch as an SNL host was, he does the same. But when Seth asks Sabrina to rate him on a scale of one to 10, she bluntly answers "seven," which clearly ticks him off.

Seth then challenges Sabrina to read out complicated barista instructions; when she ends up messing up, she has to drink. Next comes a segment called "Pet Sounds," in which they attempt to imitate animal sounds, and whoever sounds closest doesn't have to drink. That's when Sabrina fails miserably at a walrus imitation. Surprisingly, she and Seth nail the sounds of raccoons fighting.

Moving on to a rec room set, Seth and Sabrina open gifts while wearing oven mitts and make each other drink whatever's inside the box, including Godiva chocolate liqueur and a BuzzBall. The segment wraps with Sabrina decorating Seth like a Christmas tree. Sadly, no "Go Go Juice" was consumed.

In other Sabrina news, we now have a premiere date for The Muppet Show special featuring her as special guest, alongside Kermit, Miss Piggy and the whole gang. It streams Feb. 4 on Disney+ and ABC.

