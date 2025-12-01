Sabrina Carpenter reflects on Short n' Sweet tour: 'I'm missing you already'

Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour spanned two years and 72 shows, finally wrapping Nov. 23. On Nov. 28, Sabrina took to Instagram to reflect on the success of a trek she called "everything I've dreamt of making since i was young."

Sabrina wrote that she's "feeling every bit of this ending and feeling it hard!" adding, "you guys sold out every single show in some of my dream bucket list venues and reminded me each and every night why i love what i do and im so lucky to do it. I truly think I’ll look back on this tour when I’m old and gray and wish i could step back into my go go boots just oneee more time."

"every detail of this show was made with love, humor, creativity, and excitement for each crowd to step into my mind and our world for the evening, to hopefully go out for one night all dressed up however you’d like... and get out of your head while celebrating the good the bad, the funny and the sad!" Sabrina continued.

She added, "this show would fall flat on its face without my audience. you accepted me 100% and i am so beyond thankful ... I could never recreate it and I’ll never try!"

Sabrina thanked her crew, dancers and team, and also pointed out that through various partnerships, the tour raised over $1.5 million for multiple charities, and registered "tens of thousands of new voters."



"If you came to see a show, if you watched and cheered us on from afar, or if you only tuned in for a 3 second position, i cannot thank you enough," she concluded. "I love you and I'm missing you already x," adding "gotta do something with all these bodysuits lol!"

