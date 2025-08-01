Sabrina Carpenter reveals full track list for 'Man's Best Friend'

By Andrea Tuccillo

The full track list for Sabrina Carpenter's album Man's Best Friend is officially complete.

The singer has been doing a slow reveal of each of the tracks over the past week and a half with the help of fans and dogs, and on Friday she revealed the final track herself.

“Thank you to all my beautiful perfect fans that helped me reveal the tracklist for Man’s Best Friend,” Sabrina wrote. “The final track reveal is… track #2 ‘Tears.’ Can’t believe the album will be in your ears in exactly 4 weeks.”

Man's Best Friend drops Aug. 29. Here is the full track list:

"Manchild"
"Tears"
"My Man on Willpower"
"Sugar Talking"
"We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night"
"Nobody's Son"
"Never Getting Laid"
"When did you get hot?"
"Go Go Juice"
"Don't worry, I'll make you worry"
"House Tour"
"Goodbye"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

