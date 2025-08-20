Sabrina Carpenter sets listening parties for 'Man's Best Friend'

Sabrina Carpenter has been hosting private "play dates" for her new album, Man's Best Friend, but if you're not lucky enough to get invited to one of those, you'll still be able to hear the album surrounded by like-minded fans, aka Carpenters.

Record stores across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia and the Netherlands will be holding Man's Best Friend listening parties, starting on the release date, Aug. 29, and running throughout the weekend. She's posted a list of participating stores on her Instagram, but you'll have to contact the store nearest you for dates, times and details.

At each store you'll be able to buy the album on colored vinyl that won't be available anywhere else; some stores, like every branch of Newbury Comics across the U.S., are also offering prizes and giveaways. But don't expect Sabrina to show up in person for these events — she won't be there.

