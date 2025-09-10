Sabrina Carpenter thanks fans for #1 album: 'Luckiest girl in the world'

Sabrina Carpenter took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank fans for sending her new album, Man's Best Friend, straight to #1 on the Billboard 200.

"you guys have made Man's Best Friend my second #1 album and my highest debut ever. that is very surreal!!!" she wrote, alongside a collection of behind-the-scenes photos and video of the making of the LP.

"i feel so lucky to have such beautiful love and support all around me. making this album with Jack [Antonoff], Amy [Allen] and John [Ryan] was one of the most pure wholesome electric times in my life and to see the way you are all resonating with it just makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world," she continued.

"Thank you for listening (top to bottom!!!) and thank you for bringing this album into your lives and having such a damn good time with it, I’m having fun too :’)," she concluded. "i love you i love you i love you."

On her Instagram Story, Sabrina also marked the anniversary of the release of her single "Skinny Dipping," which came out Sept. 9, 2021 — several years before she became a global pop superstar. "4 years since skinny dipping making me emotional!" she noted, along with a still from the song's video.

In addition, Sabrina reposted TikToks from fellow musicians who are having fun with some of the songs on the new album: Joe Jonas made one set to her song "Nobody's Son," while the group HAIM used "House Tour" for a video set on their tour bus. Alex Warren's wife, Kouvr, used "When Did You Get Hot?" to show her and Alex's glow-up for the MTV VMAs.

