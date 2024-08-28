Sabrina Carpenter says gory new video for "Taste" is both "light-hearted" and "brutal"

Sabrina Carpenter's new single "Taste" comes with a gory video inspired by the film Death Becomes Her, in which she and Jenna Ortega attempt to kill each other in various horrible, bloody ways -- before realizing they prefer each other to the man they've been fighting over.

In her new Amazon Music track-by-track feature, Sabrina says "Taste" is one of her favorite songs on her new album Short n' Sweet -- but she likes the video even better.

"I had this, this vision and this idea, to to show just like a very open, light-hearted, brutal relationship between two women that is just so kind of like obvious how much they love each other and are obsessed with each other," she explains. "But also there's just that, like jealousy and that anger. And I think it's something that just felt so human to me."

"I got really excited to have the incredible Jenna Ortega in the video and Dave Meyers, who directed it, just made it ten times more special and brought the song to life in a different way than what I had in mind when I wrote it," she adds.

In the video, Sabrina is the spurned ex who resents Jenna for being with her man. After shooting, stabbing and dismembering each other, Jenna accidentally kills the guy. But at his funeral, she and Sabrina exchange flirty glances and leave together.

Sabrina's Amazon Music track-by-track feature has her telling the stories behind some of the other songs on Short n' Sweet, including "Please Please Please" and "Espresso."

It'll be several days before we find out how Short n' Sweet and "Taste" do on the Billboard charts, but in the U.K., both the song and the album are on track to hit #1.

