Sabrina Carpenter releases 'Short n' Sweet' track list, books 'Hot Ones'

Island Records

By Andrea Dresdale

Sabrina Carpenter is going it alone on her upcoming album, Short n' Sweet.  The singer has released the track list for the album, and there are no features on it.

A retro-looking video on her socials shows Sabrina dancing in a baby blue bodysuit, black stockings and a black garter while the song titles appear in a scroll. "short n' sweet august 23rd!!!! claim your track n tell yer friends!!!!" she captioned the video.

The album includes the hits "Please Please Please" and "Espresso," as well as the following songs: "Taste," "Good Graces," "Sharpest Tool," "Coincidence," "Bed Chem," "Dumb & Poetic," "Slim Pickins," "Juno," "Lie to Girls" and "Don't Smile."

In other Sabrina news, on July 11, she'll appear on the popular YouTube show Hot Ones, which for those unfamiliar features celebrities answering questions while consuming progressively spicier chicken wings. The episode drops at 11 a.m. ET.

As one fan put it in the comments, "Heartbreak is one thing, heart burn's another lol."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!