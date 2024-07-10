Sabrina Carpenter's famous aunt calls her "pretty amazing"

Sabrina Carpenter: ABC/John Argueta; Nancy Cartwright: Brian Bowen Smith/Disney via Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Sabrina Carpenter fans have known for years that she's not the only famous person in her family: Her aunt is Nancy Cartwright, the voice actress who does the voice of Bart Simpson, among many other characters. But for some fans, this information comes as a big surprise.

Cartwright posted a TikTok of herself answering the fan question, "Is Sabrina Carpenter your niece?"  "Yeah, absolutely," she responded.

She commented, "Isn't that amazing, when you find out that somebody that -- maybe you've known me for a little while doing this little 10-year-old boy for like 35-some years, and some of you guys for, like, way less than that -- find out that I’m related to this, like, superstar?”

“She’s pretty amazing," Cartwright concluded.

While some fans in the comments invoked the dreaded "Nepo Baby" phrase, others were delighted, with one asking, "Can we hear Bart sing espresso?! PLEASEEEEE."  Several others begged for Sabrina to appear on The Simpsons. 

Another wrote, "Why does Sabrina being related to Bart Simpson makes so much sense??? it really is a family attitude."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!