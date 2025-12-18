Sally, when the ice runs out: Role Model to perform during 2026 NHL Winter Classic

Sally better bring her ice skates, because Role Model is headed to the rink.

The "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" artist will be performing during the NHL's 2026 Winter Classic hockey game between the Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers.

As for who will follow the likes of Natalie Portman, Charli XCX and Olivia Rodrigo in playing the role of Sally during the set, you'll have to tune in to find out.

"As much as I would love to give you a hint into the identity of 'Sally,' that's part of the intrigue," NHL president of content and events Steve Mayer tells NHL.com. "Role Model has exploded -- especially in the last year -- and we're so excited that we're now a part of his tour as he's building and building. ... We're as excited as anyone as we look forward to what that moment will be ... but the identity of 'Sally' will be kept a secret until the moment it happens."

The 2026 NHL Winter Classic takes place Jan. 2 at Miami's loanDepot park and will air at 8 p.m. ET on platforms including HBO Max and TNT.

