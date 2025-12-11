Sam Smith sings with Ed Sheeran and Brandi Carlile during NYC residency

Brandi Carlile, Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran appear onstage during Sam's 'To Be Free New York City' Residency at Warsaw on December 10, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Capitol Records)

Sam Smith welcomed two guests to the stage Wednesday during the final week of their To Be Free: New York residency series at Brooklyn's Warsaw club.

Sam performed new music and some biggest hits for an audience that included Anne Hathaway and Vogue's Anna Wintour. The singer then brought out fellow Grammy winners Brandi Carlile and Ed Sheeran for some special duets.

Brandi teamed with Sam for a performance of their 2018 charity collaboration, "Party of One," which was followed by Ed and Sam's live rendition of "Who We Love," a song from Sam's 2023 album, Gloria. All three artists then sang one of Sam's signature hits, "I'm Not the Only One."

Sam launched the residency in October, but after all 12 dates sold out, it was extended through Dec. 13. They'll do a similar residency in San Francisco starting in February.

