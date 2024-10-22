Scream as loud as you can: The trailer for Olivia Rodrigo's Netflix concert special has arrived

Olivia Rodrigo is hyping up her fans for her upcoming GUTS World Tour concert special on Netflix.

She's posted a trailer for the special on Instagram that starts with her onstage, asking her fans to "scream as loud as you can" while they think about "something or someone that really p***** you off."

We then see Liv backstage with her dancers and band, having a moment together before the show starts. "I'm so grateful that I get to be here and do this with you guys — I love you all to death," she says. "1, 2, 3, let's go!" The trailer ends with a montage of her rocking out onstage, set to her songs "good 4 u" and "get him back!"

"watch the GUTS world tour from the best seat in the house… only on @netflix october 29th!!!" reads the caption.

The special can't come soon enough, since the GUTS World Tour is officially ending Oct. 22 in Sydney, Australia. Olivia posted some footage of her dancers from what looks like soundcheck or rehearsal and wrote, "last show tonight. I'm so emo I love these people so much," followed by several crying emojis.

