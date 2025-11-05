Season 2 of 'Are You Sure?!' with BTS' Jimin and JungKook coming in December

Jimin and JungKook of BTS star in 'Are You Sure?!' season 2 (Courtesy Disney+)

Jimin and JungKook of BTS are coming back with more world travels.

Season 2 of the singers' reality series Are You Sure?! will premiere Dec. 3 on Disney+. It was filmed after Jimin and JungKook completed their military service and shows what happens when they embark on a 12-day journey from Switzerland to Vietnam.

Season 2's eight episodes will be released in pairs, with two episodes dropping every Wednesday from Dec. 3 to Dec. 24.

Season 1 showed the bandmates traveling from the USA to South Korea and Japan. According to a press release, season 2 will showcase "an even deeper look into the duo’s friendship," as they share "thrilling adventures, serene getaways, and spontaneous, fun-filled moments."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.