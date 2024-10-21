See Halsey as Aaliyah, Joni Mitchell, Fiona Apple in latest 'Great Impersonator' countdown photos

In case you didn't check in over the weekend to see who Halsey decided to impersonate in her countdown to the release of her new album, The Great Impersonator, we've got a roundup for you.

On Oct. 19, Halsey transformed herself into Aaliyah, who died in a plane crash in 2001. Halsey wrote, "THE GREAT IMPERSONATOR #13: queen baby girl Aaliyah." She also revealed Aaliyah's influence on the song "Letter to God" on her new album, writing, "Fun fact: I layered this song with vocals from my son when he was a baby, inspired by 'Are You That Somebody.'"

On Oct. 20, Halsey dressed up as legendary singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell. She wrote, "THE GREAT IMPERSONATOR #14: my favorite lyricist of all time, Joni Mitchell. I saw Joni at the [Hollywood] bowl last night and it was one of the greatest privileges of my life." She said her song "The End" was inspired by Joni.

On Monday, Halsey became Fiona Apple. "THE GREAT IMPERSONATOR #15: FIONA APPLE," Halsey wrote, followed by "TRACK 13: ARSONIST."

"Chief inspo for my entire life," she said of the "Criminal" singer. "But the influence especially shows up in this song (and a few others on this album)."

The Great Impersonator comes out Oct. 25.

