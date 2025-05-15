See Halsey play a 'desperate woman' in the trailer for new film 'Americana'

It's been in the can since 2023, but we finally have a trailer for Americana, a dark comedy starring Halsey, Sydney Sweeney and Paul Walter Hauser.

Halsey plays Mandy Starr, the girlfriend of a criminal who's come into possession of a Native American artifact called the Lakota Ghost Shirt. Sweeney and Hauser play a waitress and a cowboy who team up to steal the shirt, but things get complicated when Mandy takes it.

According to a press release, Mandy is a "a desperate woman fleeing her mysterious past." In the trailer, we see her smash someone over the head with a hammer and take off with the Ghost Shirt in her trunk.

We also see her holed up in a house with a rifle, arguing with an Indigenous man who wants the Ghost Shirt returned to his people.

Americana will be theaters Aug. 22. While it wasn't Halsey's first movie, it was the first regular theatrical film in which she starred on camera as a specific character. Previously she voiced characters for the animated movies Teen Titans Go! To the Movies and Sing 2. She also played herself in a cameo in A Star Is Born.

After filming Americana, Halsey appeared in the 2024 movie MaXXXine. She's currently developing a TV series for Prime Video that's described as a "dark comedy."

Coincidentally — or perhaps not — Halsey's first charting single was called "New Americana."

