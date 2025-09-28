Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are married

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the 2025 Oscars (Disney/Gavin Bond)

Selena Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco are married, according to a post Selena shared on Instagram.

Selena shared photos of the couple's wedding day on Saturday, captioning the photos with the date, "9.27.25," bookended by two white heart emojis.

The photos show Selena in a white halterneck dress and Benny in a black tuxedo as they pose outdoors.

ABC News has reached out to representatives for Selena and Benny for comment.

The couple's wedding comes nearly one year after they announced their engagement in December 2024.

Selena shared their engagement news on Instagram at the time, captioning a series of photos of her engagement ring with the words, "forever begins now."

Benny later told Interview magazine that the engagement was "the sickest surprise that she had no idea about."

The couple released their first album together, titled I Said I Love You First, in February 2025.

