Selena Gomez calls Benny Blanco's sweet comment 'cheesy' as they promote her new fragrance

Benny Blanco is always saying sweet things to his fiancée, Selena Gomez, but evidently it's sometimes embarrassing for her.

In a new TikTok promoting the first fine fragrance from Selena's Rare Beauty line, Rare Eau de Parfum, Benny blurts out, "When she's gone, I spray it all over me so I can remind myself of her."

As Selena cracks up, Benny laughs, "That's terrible." "So cheesy," Selena smiles.

When Selena asks Benny where the fragrance "transports him to when he smells it," he grins and says, "I don't think I'm allowed to say where it transports me to."

"What the heck?" replies a shocked Selena.

In addition to interviewing her man, Selena is promoting the fragrance via scratch 'n' sniff billboards. Three billboards in New York City are impregnated with the fragrance, which is released when you scratch it. While some people are happy to take a whiff, others are wary.

"This is Manhattan! You don't touch things and then smell them," one passerby told the New York Post. "You never know what you're going to get."

The fragrance will officially be released on Thursday.

