Selena Gomez denies shading Taylor Swift over the Knicks: 'I would never'

You need to calm down: Spurs fan Selena Gomez was not insulting Taylor Swift over Taylor's Knicks fandom.

As per E! Online, on Thursday Selena commented "lol" on an MTV Instagram post that shared photos of celebrities at Game 4 of the NBA finals, including shots of Taylor with Mariska Hargitay. On Friday, she posted an Instagram Story that read, "Woke up and was sent so many texts. I would never insult my friends, nor was it an insult. The comment was a reaction to the first slide on the page."

Selena went on to explain a now-deleted Instagram Story that she'd posted after the game, which was captured and posted on X. In it, she'd captioned a report of the Knicks' stunning victory over her hometown team, the San Antonio Spurs, "Mad respect for the game!! Congrats to the peeps that represent. What a comeback. So funny how some are all the sudden fans though lol."

People online interpreted this as criticism of Taylor, who has been accused by some -- including an ESPN commentator -- of not being a "real" Knicks fans. In fact, she's a longtime fan of the team. But as Selena explained in her Friday post, that's not what she was referring to at all.

"Second, I bet my friends on the game. The friends in the text chain I posted. I lost but was poking at my opponents, my friends," she wrote. "Believe it or not I do have other friends in my life. But quickly forget that most assume otherwise."

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