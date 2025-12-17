Selena Gomez explains why her voice has seemingly changed

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora in Hulu's 'Only Murders In the Building' (Disney/Patrick Harbron)

Selena Gomez doesn't care that fans have noticed that her voice seems to have changed over the past few years, but she recently addressed it anyway.

During an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, captured by a fan, Selena is seen reading a question on screen and saying, "Yeah, I've gotten this question a few times, the voice thing."

"So, sometimes when I'm on —," she begins before cutting herself off. "Never mind," she mutters, before adding, "There's no excuse. I don't really care. I think my point is, is that sometimes things happen, I get weird, my throat kinda swells inside sometimes — that's all."

"I'm glad y'all are being real with me on the Live," she notes. "I appreciate it, though."

One fan replied to the fan's post by pointing out voice changes can be a side effect of lupus, the autoimmune disease that Selena has.

In addition, Selena has in the past spoken about the side effects caused by both the medication she takes for lupus and the medication she takes for her bipolar disorder.

