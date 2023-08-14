Selena Gomez is teasing new music with cryptic website, phone number

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Andrea Dresdale

Selena Gomez just might have some new music coming.

A cryptic website, illbesinglesoon.com, offers fans a chance to sign up for email updates from Selena. Also, posters started appearing in Texas — Selena's home state — bearing the same "Single Soon" message as the website and tear-off numbers.

Calling the number gets you a recorded message that could be from Selena's little sister, Gracie. The voice says, "Hi I love you, Sissy. Never worry about boyfriends: at all." That's followed by a steady drumbeat.

A third clue is that something called "Club 90s Single Soon: Selena Gomez Night" has been booked for August 26t at LA's Teragram Ballroom. Because August 25 is a Friday, fans are now speculating that the new single is coming on that day.

Further proof is a photo that Selena posted on her Instagram Story over the weekend, which was captured by a fan Twitter account. It shows her sitting at a table in a restaurant looking at her phone, which is displaying the date "8-25."

Back in June, Selena posted photos of herself in a recording studio and wrote, "don't worry guys, it's coming."  The new music will be her first release since 2021's Spanish-language EP Revelación and her first solo English-language release since 2022's standalone single "My Mind & Me."

Selena's last full-fledged album was 2020's Rare. She's currently at the top of the charts thanks to her "Calm Down" remix with Rema.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!