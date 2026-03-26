Selena Gomez launches new Serendipity ice cream bars to benefit Rare Impact Fund

Selena Gomez became part owner of Serendipity Brands in 2020. The company, which includes Serendipity ice cream and Serendipity 3 restaurants, is now releasing a new Serendipity ice cream product — with a charitable component.

Serendipity I Said I Love Blue First ice cream bars is a play on I Said I Love You First, Selena's 2025 album with husband Benny Blanco, and a song on the album titled "Bluest Flame."

Selena tells People, "When we started talking about creating a new product in honor of the album with Serendipity, we knew we wanted to use that song as our inspiration. I'm so happy with how it turned out."

The bars are made of blue vanilla ice cream with cookie bits, covered in a blue chocolate candy shell. They'll be available exclusively through Gopuff, the super-fast grocery delivery service Selena invested in in 2021.

Every purchase of the bars supports Selena's Rare Impact Fund, which works to increase access to youth mental health services and education.

Selena's previous ice cream flavor, Cookies & Cream Remix, features pink vanilla ice cream with fudge swirls and cream-filled cookie pieces.

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