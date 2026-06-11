Selena Gomez says her 'heart breaks' for the Spurs

Selena Gomez attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's 'Marty, Life Is Short' at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 06, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

While it seems every celebrity is cheering on the New York Knicks as they attempt to win their first championship since 1973, one celebrity is bummed that they beat the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Selena Gomez is a Texan and a lifelong Spurs fan. She's currently filming Only Murders in the Building in London, and as she documented on her Instagram Story, she had to watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals at an ungodly hour.

"3 a.m. London time but can't miss it lol," she captioned a photo of the game streaming on a laptop.

Following the Spurs' last-minute loss, she posted an old photo of herself wearing a Spurs jersey and posing at one of the team's games. "Happy for NY but my heart breaks just a lil lol," she wrote. "It's ok. I'm happy for the teams! Thanks for giving us some great games @nba."

She then posted another photo of herself getting up for work and looking very tired, labeled, "slept 3 hours." That was followed by more pictures of herself as a young girl wearing Spurs merch, posing with a cutout of Spurs power forward Tim Duncan and standing next to the team's trophy case.

Perhaps with those photos Selena was trying to prove her Spurs fan bona fides so as not to find herself in the same situation that her BFF Taylor Swift did Wednesday night. One of the announcers at the game was caught on a hot mic saying, "She's not a Knicks fan, get out of here, girl," after spotting Taylor at Madison Square Garden.

In fact, Taylor is a Knicks fan and fans responded by posting photos of her attending games over the years.

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