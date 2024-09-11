Selena Gomez reminisces about 'Spring Breakers': "It was wonderful"

Back in 2012, divisive filmmaker Harmony Korine released Spring Breakers, starring Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson. At the time, the movie shocked audiences for its portrayal of teen stars like Selena and Vanessa as hedonistic, bikini-clad college girls, but looking back on it now, Selena says it was life-changing.

Speaking to IndieWire, Selena said, "I miss Harmony. It was wonderful. It was so long ago now, but I think that was one of the moments in my life that I felt like, 'Oh, this is what art can feel like.' Not just the typical way I had been doing it my whole career."

"That’s when I got the bug," she continued. "So to be honest, I’m just happy to be a part of such an audacious, special, and important movie.”

Asked if she's listened to Charli XCX's song "Spring Breakers," which is on the deluxe edition of Brat, Selena said, "Duh! Are you kidding me? I sent it to the [other] girls [in the movie]."

It's no wonder Selena appreciates Spring Breakers: She confirmed to Variety that she was only offered the part in the acclaimed new film Emilia Pérez because Jacques Audiard, the director, had seen her in that film.

