Selena Gomez on decision to share she cannot carry a child: "Power in being vulnerable"

Selena Gomez is opening up about about her decision to share that she cannot carry children.

"I truly believe that there is power in being vulnerable and telling people when you need help or when you want help -- that is not shameful," Selena said in a video taken during a recent Women in Film event in California.

"So yeah, I shared that I can't carry a child," she continued. "Yeah, I shared that I have bipolar. F*** off. That's what my life is. That's who I am."

The singer and actress also said she wants to be an advocate for women, and that's the reason she is so open. She then urged everyone in attendance at the dinner, including her younger sister Gracie, to never let anyone tell them they aren't a good person.

"Screw anyone who tells you you're a victim," Selena said. "You're a survivor in my book."

Selena previously shared to Vanity Fair that she's unable to carry a pregnancy to term.

“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children," Selena said. "I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while."

