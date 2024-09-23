Shaboozey is happy to be part of 2024's "Brat Pack"

Shaboozey has the longest-running #1 single of 2024 with "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," but he says he appreciates all the up-and-coming artists who've been doing well on the Hot 100 this year — and he's proud to be a part of their gang.

Asked by ABC News what his favorite song of the summer was, Shaboozey said, "Probably Sabrina Carpenter, probably 'Please, Please, Please.'" But then, reconsidering, he said, "Wait, hold on ... it was too many. It was crazy just seeing all the songs that came out this summer."

"Like, shout out [to] Tommy Richman, 'Million Dollar Baby,'" Shaboozey continued. "He's from the same place I'm from in Virginia. Even Post Malone went crazy with 'I Had Some Help.' There's so many of these songs, everybody's killin' it!"

"It's so cool to be a part of this group of people," he laughed. "Feels like the Brat Pack, like, from the '80s."

In addition to Tommy Richman, Sabrina and Post Malone, other members of the 2024 "Brat Pack" could conceivably include Teddy Swims, Benson Boone and Chappell Roan, all of whom broke out this year with big songs.

As for Shaboozey, we'll find out if he can make it an 11th week on top with "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," but he just released a new single and video, "Highway," from his current album, Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.