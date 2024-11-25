Shaboozey's 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' scores 19th week at #1, ties 'Old Town Road'

It's official: Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" has now tied the record for longest-running #1 hit in Billboard Hot 100 history.

The song has just racked up a 19th week at #1 on the chart. The only other song that's ever stayed on top that long is "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. Like that 2019 juggernaut, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" is a country song that managed to cross over to multiple genres.

The song has also spent 23 weeks at #1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and has, at various times, been #1 on the Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay and Country Airplay charts.

If Shaboozey can last another week on top, he'll be the sole holder of the record for longest-running song of all time. Prior to "Old Town Road," the record was 16 weeks, which was simultaneously held by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day," Morgan Wallen's "last Night" and "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber.

Shaboozey will perform on Saturday Night Live on Dec. 7; he recently received six Grammy nominations.

