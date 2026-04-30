She's come undone: Olivia Rodrigo announces Unraveled world tour

Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled her unraveling.

She's announced a massive world tour called Unraveled, kicking off Sept. 25 in Hartford, Connecticut, and traveling through North America, Europe and the U.K. The North American leg wraps up with four shows at Brooklyn's Barclays Center from Feb. 11 through Feb. 16. The tour comes in support of her new album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, due out June 12.

Opening acts include Wolf Alice, The Last Dinner Party, Grace Ives, Die Spitz and Devon Again. An Amex presale starts May 5 at 12 p.m. local time on Olivia's website. Tickets for North American dates go on sale to the general public May 7 at 12 p.m. local time on the website.

As she did on her GUTS tour, Olivia will be offering Silver Star Tickets: A limited number of $20 tickets will be made available at a later date for each show, with a maximum of two per order. And as with her past tours, a portion of ticket sales will benefit her Fund 4 Good, which supports girls' education, reproductive rights and the prevention of gender-based violence.

In a note to fans, Olivia said that her new album is "meant to be felt deeply & sung loudly & I can't wait to do that with you on tour." She added, "One of my favorite parts of creating new music is the first time I get to experience it with all of you."

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