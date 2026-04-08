Sia agrees to pay ex-husband $42,500 per month in child support

Sia and her soon-to-be-ex-husband, Daniel Bernad, worked out the spousal support part of their divorce settlement in December. Now, the couple has come to an agreement regarding custody and child support for their son, Somersault Wonder Bernad, who was born in March 2024.

According to the agreement obtained by ABC News, Sia and Bernad will share joint legal custody of Somersault. In addition, she must pay Bernad $42,500 per month in child support until he turns 18 or until certain other conditions are met, such as graduating high school, becoming self-supporting or getting married.

On top of that, the "Cheap Thrills" singer has to pay 100% of Somersault's high school tuition and foot the bill for his uncovered health insurance and extracurricular activities. She also has to take out a $5 million insurance policy on her life with the child as beneficiary and pay Bernad's legal fees.

Taking to X on Tuesday, Sia wrote, "I'm a sober working mom trying to buy peace. I have primary custody of our son and since i am the only parent earning income i still have to pay California's incredibly high child support."

"This has been a horrific year but it taught me how to navigate incredibly difficult situations, prioritize my family and not absorb other people’s negativity," she noted, adding the quote, "To err is human, to forgive is divine.”

Sia and Bernad married in 2022; she filed for divorce in March 2025. According to People, in October of that same year, Bernard sought emergency sole custody of Somersault, accusing Sia of being "an unfit and unreliable parent." The judge denied his request.

Sia can be seen in the finale of the Prime Video series Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat.

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