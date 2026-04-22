Sienna Spiro reveals some of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' soundtrack songs — including hers

Aside from Lady Gaga and Doechii's new song "Runway," we don't know much about the soundtrack of The Devil Wears Prada 2. But thanks to Sienna Spiro, we now know a few songs that will be featured in the film — including hers.

"So, so, so honoured to be part of the soundtrack for The Devil Wears Prada 2," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the movie's end credits showing her contribution, "Material Lover."

"One of my biggest dreams has always been to make music for movies, and this is my first song in a film. So grateful," she adds. "It’s a song about loving real things — in a world full of social media, AI, and everything digital. Can’t wait for you to hear it."

She also posted a video of herself singing an a cappella snippet of the tune.

Sienna's video also reveals that other songs you'll hear in the movie include SZA's "Saturn," Olivia Dean's "Nice To Each Other" and The Marías' "No One Noticed," as well as "Setting Sun" by Post Animal.

The soundtrack to The Devil Wears Prada 2 is out May 1, the same day the movie hits theaters.

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