Sienna Spiro says new single, 'The Visitor,' took '9 attempts to articulate'

Sienna Spiro has released "The Visitor," the follow-up to "Die On This Hill." She says the song, which gives her current tour its name, spent a long time gestating.

She says on Instagram, "It's very hard to put into words what this song means to me. It took me 9 attempts to articulate this feeling I've felt my whole life. About two years ago, I was sitting with a friend who mentioned an art exhibition called The Visitor. Of course, I'd heard the word before, but for some reason, it stayed with me."



"Two months later, I was at my favourite jazz club. ... The band introduced a piece of music they described as being about the temporary nature of life. From then, it started to become such a big theme in my life," she continues. "I think my whole life I've felt like a visitor. I've always been aware of the temporary nature of things, of life, of time. And in that sense, we are all visitors."

"But more personally, in relationships, friendships, situations, and moments, I've often felt impermanent," Sienna adds. "In the back of my mind I just knew if I stopped trying it would eventually end and people would leave. After 9 attempts I finally felt like I got it right."

"Endlessly grateful for the love you have shown me and this song already."

Sienna sings in "The Visitor," "In the back of my mind, I know I’m temporary/ You’re holding me for the night, for some pleasure/ If that’s all we are, know I’ll always be a visitor in your arms.”

Sienna will wrap up her current U.S. tour with shows in Philadelphia on Friday, Boston on Saturday, and New York on Tuesday and Wednesday. Her tour of the U.K. and Europe starts in May.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.