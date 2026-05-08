In 'SNL' promo, Noah Kahan wants to do something with Matt & Ben -- the wrong Ben

Noah Kahan is returning to Saturday Night Live this weekend as the musical guest, along with fellow New Englander Matt Damon as the host. In one of the promos, he attempts to set up a collab with Matt Damon, but shuns SNL cast member Ben Marshall, who joins them in the promo.

"This is so exciting," says Kahan. "I've always wanted to do something with Matt and Ben."

"Oh, thanks so much, man. That's so cool," responds Ben.

"Oh, I'm sorry. I meant Ben Affleck," Noah comments.

"Why would you bring that up now?" Ben asks. "It's the first time I'm seeing Matt," Noah explains.

"We'd actually love to do something with you," Matt tells Noah. "Hell yeah. Amazing, thank you," says Noah. "Huge fan." Meanwhile, Ben just stands there, looking sad.

In another promo, Ben attempts to make a joke, saying that Noah's appearance on the show is "More like Skit Season!" As Noah rolls his eyes, Matt admonishes Ben, "It's your first-ever promo, and you blow it on 'Skit Season?'" "Come on, you're better than that, Ben," says Noah.

"Sorry, let me try that again," says Ben, and then offers, "More like Noah Ka-ha-ha-han!"

"Oh, hell yeah," says Matt. "That's good," agrees Noah.

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