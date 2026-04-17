Sombr spends a night at the museum in video for new song 'Potential'

Ballerinas and burglary figure into the video for sombr's new sing 'Potential' -- with some dinosaurs thrown in for good measure.

In the song, sombr mourns a former relationship, singing, "We had potential/ Makes me mental/ Not having you." He also sings the very self-aware line, "It was a difficult breakup/ but I wrote some songs that got me famous."

In the video, sombr, his girlfriend and a pal are a crew of burglars: We see them robbing a convenience store and a jewelry store and generally having a great time. That's intercut with footage of a ballerina and her male partner dancing in the rotunda of a natural history museum, where the bones of a dinosaur are displayed.

Sombr and the girl eventually break into the natural history museum while the friend waits outside. It seems romantic as they walk around looking at the exhibits, until sombr trips an alarm while looking at an artifact and the police catch him and cuff him. As they take him away, he thinks of the girl, and we see the artifact he was looking at: a rock with a male and female figure painted on it, called "The Lovers."

Sombr debuted "Potential" at Coachella last weekend. He'll perform there again on April 18.

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