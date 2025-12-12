'Someday' a Christmas 'Miracle': Hear new holiday songs from Christina Aguilera and Jason Derulo

'Christina Aguilera: Live in Paris' (Vertigo Live Production/Roc Nation)
By Andrea Dresdale

Christina Aguilera and Jason Derulo have new holiday music for you.

Christina has released another song from her upcoming concert movie, Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris, which will be screened exclusively in over 700 U.S. theaters on Dec. 14 and Dec. 21. This one is "Someday at Christmas — Live from the Eiffel Tower," and there's also a live performance video to go with it.

The song, and 12 other tracks, are part of Christina's live companion album Christmas in Paris, which arrives Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. ET on all streaming platforms. It includes Christina performing classics like "Let It Snow," "O Holy Night" and "The Christmas Song," as well as hits like "Genie in a Bottle" and "Lady Marmalade."

Meanwhile, Jason is back with his own holiday song. The "Want to Want You" singer has released the festive single "Miracle," a ballad in which he sings about how the small, everyday moments are what bring people joy. On Jan. 30 he'll launch The Last Dance World Tour, which will feature him playing in arenas across the U.K. and Europe. More dates will be announced soon.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

