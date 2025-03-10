Son of Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell is going to Hollywood after 'American Idol' audition

Did you really think they'd let the son of a Backstreet Boy try out for American Idol and not tell him he's going to Hollywood?

When the new season of Idol premiered Sunday on ABC, one of the hopefuls was Baylee Littrell, son of Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell.

During his audition, Baylee sang an original song called "Waiting on Myself to Die," and the judges approved. "You're really good," said Carrie Underwood. "Like, you're really good. I loved the song." She also praised him because he "went there emotionally," and added, "I think you could go very, very far in this competition."

Baylee then brought dad Brian out to sing harmony with him. All three judges gave him a "yes," with Carrie adding, "If there was a better word for yes, I'd use it."

"I'm gonna cry," said Brian. "I'm cryin'!"

It's not like Baylee doesn't have previous experience performing. He's had his own music career for awhile now: He released his first album, 770-Country, in 2019, and even opened for the Boys during their DNA tour that year.

While Baylee makes his way to Hollywood, Brian and the Boys will be headlining the Sphere in Las Vegas this summer.

