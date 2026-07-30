Songs by RAYE, Noah Kahan, Zara Larsson make Barack Obama's summer playlist

Former President Barack Obama has released his annual summer playlist, and as usual, it's an eclectic mix of musical genres and eras.
Among Obama's picks are Noah Kahan's "Doors"; "Where Is My Husband!" by RAYE; "She Did It Again" by Tyla and Zara Larsson; "Charlie Brown" by Coldplay; Drake's Iceman track "Ran to Atlanta," featuring Future and Molly Santana; Hozier and Mumford & Sons' collab "Rubber Band Man"; and "girl, get up." by Doechii and SZA.
Obama also picked a bunch of classic tunes from artists like The Police, David Bowie, Marvin Gaye, Chaka Khan, Luther Vandross, The Beatles, Neil Young, Johnny Cash, The Temptations and Earth, Wind & Fire.
He also included "Song of Good Hope," a song by the late Glen Hansard, the Irish musician, actor and Oscar winner who died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday. Obama wrote that he and wife Michelle Obama love that particular song, adding, "Our hearts go out to his family."
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