Spotify reveals what the class of 2025 has been listening to

What are the songs that have been blasting out of dorm rooms and frat parties — or inside college students' headphones when they're supposed to be studying — for the past four years? Spotify has the answer.

The streaming platform has analyzed streaming data from its U.S. student users, which means anyone who has a Premium Student Plan. You can only get one of those if you're enrolled in an accredited college or university.

According to Spotify, the top tracks streamed by college students over the past four years were "Kill Bill" by SZA, "See You Again" by Tyler, The Creator ft. Kali Uchis, "Sweater Weather" by The Neighbourhood, "Die For You" by The Weeknd and "Dark Red" by Steve Lacy.

The platform also broke down the data into freshman, sophomore, junior and senior years. When the class of 2025 was in its freshman year — from August 2021 to May 2022 — the songs they were streaming included "Industry Baby" by Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow, "Stay" by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber and "Need to Know" Doja Cat.

During sophomore year — August 2022 to May 2023 — kids were jamming to "As It Was" by Harry Styles, "Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy and "Glimpse of Us" by Joji. Junior year, from August 2023 to May 2024, everyone was bumping "Kill Bill," "Boys a liar Pt. 2" by Pink Pantheress and Ice Spice, and "The Color Violet" by Tory Lanez.

As for senior year, from August 2024 to March 15, 2025, students were enjoying pretty much the same songs as everyone else in the country: "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter, "Good Luck, Babe!" by Chappell Roan and "Birds of a Feather" by Billie Eilish.

