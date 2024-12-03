As 'Stargazing' tops charts, Myles Smith is glad 'feelings, emotions and positivity' are back in style

Myles Smith's "Stargazing" has reached yet another milestone.

After it hit #1 at Alternative Radio earlier this year, the romantic tune is now #1 at both Top 40 Radio and Hot AC radio. That makes him the first U.K. artist to reach #1 on all three formats with his debut U.S. radio single.

In addition, "Stargazing" jumped from #6 to #1 on the Hot AC chart, which set a new record for the biggest jump to the top. The record was previously held by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' "Die With a Smile," Pharrell Williams' "Happy" and Taylor Swift's "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," all of which jumped from #5 to #1.

"WE DOING THE THING! MY FIRST US NUMBER 1 WITH THE BOYS," Myles wrote on Instagram, referring to his collaborators on the track. "THANK YOU GUYS SOO MUCH."

The success of "Stargazing" aligns with a general rise across the board in artists who are playing acoustic guitar-based music featuring highly emotional lyrics. In addition to Myles, recent examples include Mark Ambor, Alex Warren, Zach Bryan and, of course, Noah Kahan. Myles says he's just glad his kind of music is back in style.

"It's so nice that there's now a spotlight again on what I think is important, which is feelings, emotions and positivity," he tells ABC Audio.

"I think that being able to talk about these things in the way that I do, in a way that Noah does, in the way that Zach Bryan does, is a beautiful thing," he says. "And just to be able to add and contribute to the beautiful shades of music that are coming out is awesome to me."

Myles' 2025 tour kicks off Jan. 22 in Brooklyn.

