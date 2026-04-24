Stephen Sanchez says new tour will be 'a celebration of love, for sure'

Stephen Sanchez, best known for his hit "Until I Found You," will release his sophomore album, LOVE, LOVE, LOVE, on May 8, and he says that's the theme of his tour, launching in Paris on Saturday.

Stephen's first album, Angel Face, was a retro-sounding concept album, while LOVE, LOVE, LOVE is more of a straight-ahead pop album with some retro flavors. On tour, he says there will be no problem mixing those two sounds. "Overall, like when we play our live show, it's not something that feels terribly similar to the record," he explains.

"You know, we usually try and make it feel a bit bigger. Like ... this is the record sound and this is the show sound. And so I think it's easy for us to be able to kind of put these worlds together, you know album one and album two. It's gonna be exciting and lots of lights and colors, and just a celebration of love for sure."

While all of Stephen's music has been well received, his retro sound, which you can hear in his latest single "Sweet Love," may be the reason for his global audience.

"I hear a lot that it just feels accessible to anybody. It doesn't feel like it leaves anybody out," he tells ABC Audio.

"People will come up and be like, 'Oh, yeah, I'm in high school and I listen to it, or my brother who's in college listens to it or our grandma loves it,'" he adds. "Hearing stuff like that makes me feel really good because, it feels like we're actually getting to be a part of the world as a whole, and not just like a piece of it."

In March, Stephen told a fan on Instagram that U.S. tour dates would be coming "soon."

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