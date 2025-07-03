From 'Sugar' to spice: Adam Levine takes on 'Hot Ones'

First We Feast/Hot Ones

Adam Levine made it through the spicy wings lineup on the latest episode of Hot Ones.

The Maroon 5 frontman braved the heat as he discussed everything from getting kicked out of the Sunset Strip rock club for unknowingly confronting the owner to that time Blake Shelton pranked him into buying a giant pig.

Adam also admitted he gets hotheaded – no pun intended – when coaching his daughter’s basketball team.

“My worst quality is I get hotheaded. And these kids are children. They’re 8 years old. But when the refs are sleeping, man, I’m like, 'Come on!'” he says.

He adds, “I think I’m a positive impact ... I’m not getting mad at the kids. I’m [not] like, ‘What were you thinking?!’ I don’t do that.”

Adam shares 8-year-old Dusty Rose, 7-year-old Gio Grace and a son born in January 2023 with wife Behati Prinsloo.

Maroon 5's new album, Love is Like, drops Aug. 15.

