Survey: 28% of Americans say they'd pay extra for ad-free streaming, but few actually do

Vibe reports that 28% of Americans prefer to pay for ad-free streaming, yet only 16% actually do.

Every few months, the same email arrives: your streaming plan is going up. And every few months, the same small decision gets made on the plan-selection screen. One option is cheaper and comes with ads. The other doesn't, and costs more. Many people tell themselves they’ll upgrade to ad-free eventually.

Most never do.

In a new survey of 1,000 American adults, commissioned by Vibe, 28% said they would pay extra to watch movies and TV without ads. Only about half as many actually did: in the past year, 16% paid for an ad-free or reduced-ad subscription.

Ad-free streaming has become the premium gas of TV: people like the idea, but most fill up with regular, and the car runs just fine. As prices keep climbing, that gap is turning the ad-supported plan into the way America actually watches.

Why most people never upgrade

The gap between what people say and what they do isn't hypocrisy. It's arithmetic. Telling a survey you'd pay to skip ads costs nothing. Actually paying means a recurring charge, and that charge keeps rising. According to eMarketer, citing an analysis by The Verge, the average price of an ad-free streaming plan has risen from $9 to $16 per month since 2020, a 78% increase.

Faced with that bill, most people make a clear-eyed trade. Sixty-four percent of Americans would rather watch ads on movies and TV than pay more to remove them. For most viewers, a few minutes of commercials is a fair price for keeping the monthly bill down.

A bar graph showing survey results that 64% of Americans would rather watch advertisements than pay to remove them. (Stacker/Stacker)

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The gap between wanting ad-free and actually paying for it

The obvious explanation is that people simply can't afford to go ad-free. The data suggests otherwise.

If ad-free were a luxury, wealthier households would be the ones buying it. They aren't. Roughly one in six people paid to cut down on ads at every income level, from households earning under $50,000 to those earning more than $100,000.

What does predict it is age. Gen Z is four times as likely as Boomers to have paid to reduce ads: 28% compared with 7%. Boomers grew up with broadcast TV, where the commercial break was simply part of the show, and many still treat it that way: 40% of Boomers would choose a free service with more ads, compared with just 16% of Gen Z. Gen Z grew up with skip buttons and on-demand everything, where an ad break feels like more of an interruption.

Bar graphs showing survey results that age predicts who pays to cut down on ads. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Gen Z doesn't want zero ads. It wants better ones.

Here's the twist. The generation most willing to pay to avoid ads is also the one most open to a different kind of ad. Gen Z was the generation most likely to choose a cheaper plan with ads tailored to their interests: 18%, compared with 5% of Boomers.

That isn't necessarily a rejection of advertising. It's a set of terms. Gen Z will trade its attention for a lower price, as long as what it's shown feels like it was meant for them.

What this means for advertisers

For years, streaming services have positioned ad-free as the premium product and ads as the compromise. Viewers have quietly flipped that. The ad-supported audience isn't a leftover group of people who couldn't afford better. At every income level, it's the mainstream. Industry data points the same way: ad-supported plans accounted for 71% of new U.S. streaming subscriptions over the nine quarters to early 2025, according to Antenna data reported by eMarketer.

That changes the job for brands. The audience on an ad-supported plan is largely there by choice. The ads that earn their place will be the ones that feel relevant rather than interruptive, especially to younger viewers, who have made clear they'll accept ads, just not bad ones. That holds even for live sports, some of the most valuable inventory on TV: nearly three in four people who stream sports would choose an ad-supported plan over paying more to go ad-free.

For viewers, a good ad-supported deal is easy to describe: ads that feel relevant to what they actually watch, that don't repeat until they fade into background noise, and that clearly buy them a lower bill. Streamers and brands that deliver on those terms are pushing on an open door.

The next price hike

Every time a streamer raises the price for ad-free access, it's betting that viewers will pay to make the commercials disappear. Most won't. The next price hike isn't likely to push people toward the ad-free plan. It will confirm what most of them have already decided: the ad-supported plan is the better deal.

Vibe surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults via Pollfish who use ad-supported websites, search engines, social media platforms, video platforms, mobile apps or streaming TV services. Results are weighted to the U.S. adult population. Generations are defined by age: Gen Z (18-29), Millennials (30-45), Gen X (46-61) and Boomers (62+). Full methodology available here.

This story was produced by Vibe and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.