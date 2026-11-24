Credit One Bank reports that only 9% of U.S. consumers feel financially secure, with 41% unable to cover a $250 emergency.

Everyone knows times are tight, but they may be tighter than we think.

Only 9% of U.S. consumers feel financially comfortable right now, according to a new survey of 1,000 Americans by Credit One Bank. Over half (53%) said they describe themselves as living paycheck to paycheck. And the new threshold for covering an emergency situation is lower than you think.

4 in 10 Cannot Cover a $250 Emergency

The emergency expense question is a staple in financial surveys. Given an emergency situation, what can people afford? Bankrate found that 30% of people could pay $1,000 out of their savings. The Fed reports 63% can cover $400 with cash. These thresholds have not moved for years.

Credit One Bank’s survey shows that just over 4 in 10 (41%) said they wouldn’t be able to cover a $250 emergency without borrowing money, carrying a new credit card balance, or missing another bill. Nearly 1 in 5 said they have zero cushion.

Women are twice as likely to carry zero cushion than men (24% versus 12%), and over two-thirds of households under $25,000 put their threshold below $250. Even in households with six-figure incomes ($100,000 to $249,999), the percentage of people who couldn’t afford $250 in an emergency was 13%.

If households can’t even cover a quarter of $1,000, should the industry rethink its standards?

4 in 10 U.S. Consumers Would Not Last Two Weeks if They Lost Their Main Income

The typical emergency fund question centers on three to six months worth of current living expenses.

The survey asked, if they lost their main source of income, how long could consumers cover basic expenses without borrowing or taking on new credit card debt? Just over a quarter (26%) said they’d last less than a week. 15% said they’d last one to two weeks. Only 16% said they would last over six months, the top of the range that most financial planners recommend.

The goal is three to six months, yet many feel they can’t last a week. What is squeezing the budget so hard?

Everyday Expenses Are the Top Stressor

Debt is not the top stressor. Instead, everyday expenses like groceries, utilities, and household necessities take the top spot at 42%. And not just among low-income households. Respondents in every income bracket ranked these expenses first, including households earning $100,000-$249,999 at 33%. Housing costs came in second at 16%, while credit card debt was third at 9%.

People may be able to restructure debt if things get tight. Groceries are another story.

The Solution Is Less Than You Would Think, Too

When asked how much additional take-home income would reduce their stress, over half (54%) said less than $1,000 would do the trick. The most common answer was $500-$999 chosen by just over a quarter of respondents.

Many didn’t name a windfall to help. They are just trying to get enough of a cushion where they don’t have to choose between groceries and heat in one week.

Methodology

Credit One Bank commissioned this 1,000-person survey via Pollfish’s online survey platform in September 2026. Respondents were sourced through the online panel, were unweighted, and only reflect the survey sample rather than all U.S. consumers. Survey answers were organized by demographic groups, such as income band and gender.

This story was produced by Credit One Bank and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.