Talk about a great pumpkin: Taylor Swift honored on 735-pound gourd

Taylor Swift performs onstage at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024 in London, England (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift fans show their love for the singer in a whole host of ways, and one woman in Ohio is doing so with a pumpkin.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that Jeanette Paras, of Dublin, Ohio, has turned a 735-pound pumpkin into a Swift tribute, which she's dubbed Taylor Swiftkin 2.0.

The decorated gourd features a painting of Taylor's face with headphones, an homage to the singer's August appearance on fiancé Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, where she announced her album The Life of a Showgirl.

Paras has a history of using huge pumpkins as a canvas for celebrity paintings, and as the name of this year’s pumpkin suggests, it isn’t the first time Taylor has been the subject. The original Taylor Swiftkin was a 399-pound pumpkin that Paras painted in 2023.

Taylor Swiftkin 2.0 is currently on display on Paras’ front porch. As a two-time breast cancer survivor, Paras hopes it will raise awareness for the disease.

"My pumpkins now have a purpose," she said, noting she hopes to raise $10,000 for the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research.

She's also hoping there's a chance it may catch Taylor's eye.

"Maybe her people might see a 735-pound pumpkin," Paras said. "That would be pretty cool."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.