Talk about a great pumpkin: Taylor Swift honored on 735-pound gourd

Taylor Swift performs onstage at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024 in London, England (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
By Jill Lances

Taylor Swift fans show their love for the singer in a whole host of ways, and one woman in Ohio is doing so with a pumpkin.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that Jeanette Paras, of Dublin, Ohio, has turned a 735-pound pumpkin into a Swift tribute, which she's dubbed Taylor Swiftkin 2.0.

The decorated gourd features a painting of Taylor's face with headphones, an homage to the singer's August appearance on fiancé Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, where she announced her album The Life of a Showgirl.

Paras has a history of using huge pumpkins as a canvas for celebrity paintings, and as the name of this year’s pumpkin suggests, it isn’t the first time Taylor has been the subject. The original Taylor Swiftkin was a 399-pound pumpkin that Paras painted in 2023.

Taylor Swiftkin 2.0 is currently on display on Paras’ front porch. As a two-time breast cancer survivor, Paras hopes it will raise awareness for the disease.

"My pumpkins now have a purpose," she said, noting she hopes to raise $10,000 for the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research.

She's also hoping there's a chance it may catch Taylor's eye.

"Maybe her people might see a 735-pound pumpkin," Paras said. "That would be pretty cool."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!