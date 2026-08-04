Tate McRae is working on something she's 'really excited about'

After headlining both Lollapalooza and Canada's Osheaga festivals in one weekend, Tate McRae is plotting her next move and she hopes you'll "Just Keep Watching."

Speaking to Vogue, Tate says, "I'm pretty much going back into creative mode. I've been spending a lot of time working on something I'm really excited about, so the rest of my summer is definitely going to be pretty heads down."

“I’m really excited for everyone to see what I’ve been making—hopefully soon," she adds.

What she's making may involve new music. Variety reports that she has started working on her fourth album. She started it in February, working with Amy Allen, who co-wrote her hits "Greedy" and "Just Keep Watching." Amy has also co-written hits for Sabrina Carpenter, Rosé, Harry Styles and Olivia Rodrigo.

Tate tells Variety one of her inspirations for the new album is a book of Dolly Parton's lyrics, as well as some of the country icon's songs. When it arrives, it'll be the follow-up to her 2025 release, So Close to What.

Meanwhile, you can see photos and footage of Tate's festival performances on the Instagram page of her creative director, including the moment at Osheaga where she dipped herself in gold.

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