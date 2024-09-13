Tate McRae starts new era with sexy "It's ok I'm ok" video

Tate McRae's new chapter is here.

She's released her new single, "It's ok I'm ok," as well as a sexy video that features her strutting down city streets in skimpy clothing, performing lots of choreography with a troupe of dancers, and -- at one point -- getting thrown up against a police car and getting arrested for being naked. All the nudity is pixelated out, though, so you can't see anything.

In the song, co-written and produced by Ryan Tedder, Tate sings about being fine with the fact that her ex is dating another girl, because she knows that he's not as perfect as he seems. "Oh baby I been there/ And right in that same position/ So baby don't get this twisted/ No, nothing could make me miss it/ Take him he's yours," she sings.

In a statement, the Canadian star says, "I’m so beyond excited to share “It’s ok I’m ok” with the world and this new chapter of my music. This song is a byproduct of reflecting back on past relationships to now and how much I’ve grown and learned from them. It’s a playful take on knowing your worth and the all-too-relatable feeling of never wanting someone back.”

The track is Tate's first new music since the release of her hit 2023 album THINK LATER.

On Sept. 11, Tate attended the MTV VMAs in a black lace Roberto Cavalli dress, with her boyfriend The Kid LAROI as her date. "willingly went to an award show last night and I actually had a blast," he wrote on Instagram.

