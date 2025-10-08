Taylor Swift addresses album reactions: 'I'm not the art police'

Since Taylor Swift released The Life of a Showgirl, seemingly everyone has weighed in with their hot takes on it — not just fans and critics, but those mentioned in and those who coined phrases that appear in the lyrics. Not every reaction is positive, but Taylor believes that ultimately all publicity is good publicity.

While appearing on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music, Taylor was asked, "How do you absorb all of that?" She replied, "I welcome the chaos. The rule of show business is, if it's the first week of my album release and you are saying either my name or my album title, you're helping."

She added, "I have a lot of respect for people's subjective opinions on art. I'm not the art police. It's like, everybody is allowed to feel exactly how they want."

"We're doing this thing for keeps," Taylor noted. "I have such an eye on legacy when I'm making my music. I know what I made. I know I adore it, and I know that, on the theme of what the Showgirl is, all of this [reaction] is part of it."

Taylor was also asked about her video for "The Fate of Ophelia," in which she says she inserted "over 100 Easter eggs." She says, "I was just going through my list and checking them off one by one." She added, "It's a blast because the fans have made it a blast, because they know that this all points to current art, past art or future art."

Taylor said she's "very honored" that fans "care that much" about her hints, so she'll keep on doing it. "As long as this is something that's fun for them, it's going to be fun for me to plan."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.